Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs has thanked Coventry City for doing them a ‘tremendous favour’ by beating Leeds United on Saturday.

Leicester put themselves back in the driving seat for automatic promotion after beating Birmingham City 2-1 on Saturday, although they needed a late Stephy Mavididi goal to do so. The Foxes climbed from third to first with the win, having seen Ipswich Town lose at Norwich City before Coventry beat Leeds 2-1 at the CBS Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The last week has proved crucial for Leicester, who have been able to turn around their own poor form while seeing rivals drop points. But things can change quickly in the Championship and Fuchs believes the nerves of a promotion race will inevitably lead to more slip ups from all three contenders.

“It's such an interesting race for promotion,” Fuchs told Sky Sports. “A week or two ago, I was sitting here talking about what Leicester needed to do to get back to winning ways, and how winning games at this stage is crucial. Coventry and Norwich have done Leicester a tremendous favour by winning against Leeds and Ipswich.

“What you saw in the stadium was a dominant performance from Leicester over Birmingham. Yes they scored in the dying minutes, but that was not by luck. This was the Leicester we knew for the whole season. Games come thick and fast, already, today, the table could look different but I really believe there is more drama to come in the last couple of games when the nerves start kicking in.”

Leeds will hope to capitalise on their incredible home form to heap pressure back on Leicester and Ipswich this week. Daniel Farke’s side are unbeaten at Elland Road and welcome two bottom-half sides to West Yorkshire in Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad