Conor Coady insists Leicester City’s promotion run-in was never going to be easy despite enjoying a huge lead over the likes of Leeds United earlier in the year.

Leicester were 17 points clear of Leeds in February but saw a previously-unassailable lead disappear in a matter of months. Their run of six defeats in 10 games, coupled with Daniel Farke’s side's 15-game unbeaten streak, saw the Whites even go top over the March international break.

Form since the return has been patchy for all but Leicester have reasserted themselves as favourites to go up automatically, sitting four points clear of third-placed Leeds with just three games remaining. The Foxes host Southampton on Tuesday evening and Coady is under no illusions that twists and turns await.

“We understand what is at stake, what we’re all playing for, what the supporters want and how they turn up to support us every week,” Coady told Leicester’s in-house media team. “There is a focus within that dressing room and that is the most important thing moving forward.

“We had four games; we’ve won the first one and now we’ve got three. It’s a huge game on Tuesday against a real top side and we’ll need this crowd more than ever. Tuesday night under the lights, it can’t be better, so it’s something that we’re really looking forward to.

“Because we put ourselves in a position in February, people think we’re going to steamroll every team, but that’s never ever going to happen because the league is tough, especially when you get to this time of the year, especially this season, when every team is fighting for something. Southampton are fighting for the top two.

“It was never going to be as clear cut. Now is the moment that we focus, look at ourselves, concentrate on ourselves and we make sure that in the next couple of games that we get over the line, starting Tuesday.”

Games during the week could hand both Leeds and Leicester the chance to open up a gap between themselves and the rest, with Ipswich Town not in action until Saturday. Victories at Middlesbrough and QPR, on Monday and Friday respectively, would see Farke’s men go four points clear albeit the Tractor Boys would have two games in hand.