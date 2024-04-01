Ally McCoist issues Leeds United promotion verdict and makes 'tough' admission
Ally McCoist has made a Leeds United promotion prediction as Daniel Farke's men battle for a return to the Premier League. The Whites are preparing to face playoff hopefuls Hull City at home on Monday night after settling for a point away at Watford.
Leeds could have moved more than a game ahead of Leicester City with a win on Good Friday after the Foxes lost, but having drawn at Watford, the Whites are still only a point ahead of Enzo Maresca's men having played a game more. It's still all to play for at the top, and it looks as though the automatic promotion race will go to the wire this season.
In the meantime, pundit McCoist has issued his verdict on the race, backing good news for Leeds. "I love the Championship man, honest to god," McCoist told talkSPORT Bet. "You've got to be top draw to be winning the Championship - every Saturday, every Tuesday, it is one hard, hard league. I'm going to tell you the gospel truth, two-and-a-half to three months ago I thought Leicester and Ipswich were away, I thought they were plain sailing, but that was me underestimating the league again. But it's been brilliant, they've [Leeds] clawed it back.
"Leeds' performances at home have been brilliant, Ipswich went through a really sticky spell, but I think they've done remarkably well to rally again and have kicked on, and what a job Kieran McKenna is doing, by the way, the last couple of years he's done an unbelievable job. And Leicester, as I said, I thought that they were away, but they've been pulled back into it, and, when I say that, I mean that there's the possibility of three or four teams challenging for the automatic places."
McCoist added: "I've got to tell you, I mentioned Leeds' home form had been tremendous, but one of the best performances that I've seen in a long, long time was Southampton for about 65-70 minutes up at Anfield (in the FA Cup in February). They knocked the ball about really well. Again, another good young manager (Russell Martin) that I know very well.
"I think it's very tough to call. I think the momentum is with Leeds, and I think that they'll go up, and that would certainly excite me. They are a club that I love watching, and I love going to Elland Road. I know Southampton have a couple of games in hand, but they've got to win them to give themselves any real opportunity to get into the automatic places.
"If they don't, I think it will be between Leicester and Ipswich, and, if you poke me with a stick, I'd probably lean towards Leicester at this moment in time."
