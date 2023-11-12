Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United's youngsters produced an impressive fightback but ultimately without reward as a £17m youngster bagged a decisive brace for Chelsea's under-21s en route to a 2-1 win in Sunday's Premier League Cup tie.

Chelsea flew out of the blocks at the LNER in York and went ahead after just eight minutes through £17m Brazilian Deivid Washington who the Blues signed from Santos in August on a seven-year-deal.

The 18-year-old netted from close range after storming in towards the far left post to convert a cross from the very tricky England under-18s international forward Tyrique George.

Leeds avoided further damage despite further Blues chances and then began to create opportunities themselves, often after good link up play from Mateo Joseph and Sean McGurk.

McGurk saw a shot from the edge of the box saved before the very lively Charlie Allen's strike was deflected wide but Chelsea then squandered a glorious chance in the 18th minute when captain Alfie Gilchrist sent a free header over the bar.

Back came Leeds and Allen was sent through on goal before being brought down by Kaiden Wilson who was booked moments before Jeremiah Mullen headed wide from a corner.

Another Allen attempt was then deflected wide and instead Chelsea and Washington bagged their second goal of the game in the 26th minute from a rapid counter which again ended with Washington netting at the far left post.

Leeds responded well and created a few more chances but only brilliant defending by James Debayo prevented a third Chelsea goal just before the interval, the centre back clearing off the line after Ronnie Stutter had rounded keeper Harry Christy.

Michael Skubala's Whites then made a decent start to the second half and Allen fired just wide before a deflected McGurk free-kick flew through the box and just behind for a corner.

Blues forward Stutter then pulled a good chance wide after being played in by the hat-trick seeking Washington but Leeds went extremely close in the 69th minute through substitute Joe Snowdon who curled an attempt just over the bar from the edge of the box.

But Leeds were producing a decent fightback and the Whites got the goal they had been threatening in the 76th minute through a fine strike form McGurk who cut in from the left and sent a strike into the top right corner after a neat cushioned header from Charlie Crew.

Allen then fired just wide as Leeds looked for a leveller but Chelsea remained a huge threat and Washington blazed just over from the edge of the area after an impressive burst of pace around the edge of the box.

The Brazilian was then taken off shortly afterwards meaning no hat-trick but his replacement Jimmy Jay Morgan was then denied by a brilliant save from Christy who also thwarted Stutter soon after in a grandstand finale.

Leeds were given five minutes of added time to bag an equaliser and keeper Christy went up for a 96th-minute free-kick but an entertaining game ended with a Blues success after their £17m Brazilian's brace.

Leeds United under-21s: Christy, Moore (Sutcliffe 87), Debayo, Mullen, Ferguson, Gyabi, Crew, Carole, Allen (Snowdon 46), McGurk, Joseph (Thomas 87). Subs: Grainger, Monteiro.