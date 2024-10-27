Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Saturday’s goalless draw at Bristol City.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United were not at their best at Ashton Gate against Bristol City but an unbeaten streak that now stands at seven games never looked in danger.

Daniel Farke's men picked up a clean sheet and a point from a 0-0 draw that failed to deliver much in the way of thrills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In truth Leeds should have won and had chances aplenty to do so, but the long-existing issue of wasteful finishing cropped up again. Here's the YEP take on an emotional day.

Good day

Ao Tanaka

Once again the Japan international showed his ability to deal with the ball expertly under pressure. It did take him some time to work his way into the game and work out how to escape Bristol City's marking and pressing, but once he did he was Leeds' best performer on the ball. There were some of those lovely sliding tackles, too, where he neatly gets the ball with the outside of his boot. Long may this form continue

Daniel Farke

When asked to comment on the tribute to Liam Manning's young son Theo, Farke made an excellent point about not wanting to assign the same value to that topic as he had the difficulties of the game. Farke's view was that to speak in depth about the tragedy was a personal matter, to be delivered in person rather than in a press conference where he had been talking team selection and player form. The German did of course extend the thoughts and wishes of everyone at Leeds and dealt with it in a classy manner.

Bristol City and both sets of fans

The tribute to Theo Manning was beautiful and touching. Football allows people to show their respect and support for those going through tragedy and the Mannings were sent a loud and clear message by everyone who joined in

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bad day

Joel Piroe

It was one of those outings that only added volume to the suggestions that he's going to best serve Leeds as an impact substitute rather than a starter. Very little came off and his impact was difficult to describe in a positive manner. Service to him could have been better in and around the box perhaps but you have to make yourself a factor too.

Off camera

There was a mad scramble to return the stadium and dressing room to its 'football state' for Bristol City's early kick-off against Leeds. Bristol Bears played in the ground on Friday night and the dressing room signage and player name plates had to be taken down and swapped for the Robins' versions. Credit to groundstaff, the pitch looked alright considering but there were moments and a few slips that made you wonder if two games of different sports in such a short space of time was taking a toll.

Christopher John giving Brenden Aaronson some wisdom as Leeds emerged to begin their warm-up. A young Leeds mascot intercepting players as they came off after the warm-up and looking thrilled with each and every high five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Journalists being moved around like chess pieces as it became clear the demand to see Leeds was such that Bristol sold some of the press box seats to punters.

Illan Meslier's gallic shrug conveying annoyance with colleagues as a stray football was passed into his path as he practised his weaker foot clearances.

Farke calling Jayden Bogle over to give him instructions, while the first half action continued, after a difficult first 10 minutes for the visitors in terms of playing out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Struijk and Rodon having a moan at one another after going for the same ball at the start of a City attack, but quickly making up with a low hand slap. Patrick Bamford playing cheerleader and showing how invested he was in the result by geeing up the right-hand flank as he warmed up and offering Gnonto some pointers.

Gnonto and referee James Linington engaging in a spirited but friendly-looking exchange of views as the hosts made substitutions. The Leeds winger was interactive in the extreme with the officials, had plenty to say coming off at half-time and throughout his second half performance.

The Leeds players going to hug Liam Manning at full-time as Alex Cairns offered a few words for the Bristol boss. Aaronson going and giving his shirt to someone in the away end. Bamford giving his to a youngster in the main stand before heading down the tunnel.