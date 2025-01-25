Leeds United will hope to bring a memorable end to what has already been an exciting season by claiming a return to the Premier League.

Ahead of this weekend’s fixtures, the Whites are sat at the top of the Championship table and they are currently preparing for what could be an integral moment in the promotion race as they head to third placed Burnley on Monday night.

The trip to Turf Moor is quickly followed by a home game against relegation-threatened Cardiff City on Saturday as Daniel Farke’s men look to continue their fine form at Elland Road. Remarkably, Leeds have lost just one of their 15 home league games and the home faithful have certainly played their part in inspiring their side’s promotion push.

Perhaps it should not be a surprise to learn Leeds boast one of the highest average attendances in the Championship - but how do their crowds compare to the likes of Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and other second tier rivals.

Queens Park Rangers Average attendance for 2024/25 season: 15,365