Leeds United have picked up six points from their first five games of the new season. The Whites slipped out of the top flight last term and are aiming to get back at the first time of asking.

They turned to former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke as their new manager. He won the second tier title with the Canaries during his time at Carrow Road and has been a busy man this summer bolstering his newly inherited squad. Here is a look at how Leeds’ squad value compares to the rest of their Championship rivals, with data via Transfermarkt...