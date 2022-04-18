Leeds United's relegation rivals eye strong finish, Liverpool hunt Whites target
Leeds United are making preparations to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League next Monday - here are Monday's key headlines.
Leeds United relegation rivals eye strong finish
Watford boss Roy Hodgson hopes the Hornets can show desire in their final six games of the fight for Premier League survival.
The Hertfordshire side fell to a 2-1 defeat to Brentford on Sunday as Vicarage Road played host to a tenth consecutive home loss.
After trailing from the 15th minute, Hodgson took heart from his team's second-half fightback.
"One has to believe, one has to keep faith, one has to take some sort of heart from their desire and commitment and effort during the second half," said Hodgson.
"And you just have to hope that six times 95 minutes more, they'll be able to do that.
"And maybe, who knows, we will pick up points when no one expected and we will get ourselves back in the race."
Former Whites player loving life at his new club
Former Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson shared a message of love for new club Brentford with his social media followers on Sunday.
With just his second goal of the season, the Bees captain headed home a late winner against Watford after Emmanuel Dennis cancelled Christian Norgaard's opener.
Jansson celebrated his 95th-minute goal, which put Brentford 15 points clear of the Premier League relegation zone, with Instagram followers after the game.
"Save them goals to the important moments I heard," Jansson wrote.
"No words can describe the love for this team, squad and club."
Liverpool hunt Leeds United target
Liverpool are reportedly chasing Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay, who has been linked with Leeds United in the past.
The Scot has risen through the ranks of the Dons' academy and has made 22 Scottish Premiership appearances this season, scoring one goal and making five assists.
In September, Ramsay made his Scotland Under 21s debut at the age of just 18 years old.