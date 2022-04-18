Leeds United's relegation rivals eye strong finish, Liverpool hunt Whites target

Leeds United relegation rivals eye strong finish

Watford boss Roy Hodgson hopes the Hornets can show desire in their final six games of the fight for Premier League survival.

The Hertfordshire side fell to a 2-1 defeat to Brentford on Sunday as Vicarage Road played host to a tenth consecutive home loss.

After trailing from the 15th minute, Hodgson took heart from his team's second-half fightback.

"One has to believe, one has to keep faith, one has to take some sort of heart from their desire and commitment and effort during the second half," said Hodgson.

"And you just have to hope that six times 95 minutes more, they'll be able to do that.

Emmanuel Dennis equalises for Watford against Brentford. Pic: Matthew Lewis.

"And maybe, who knows, we will pick up points when no one expected and we will get ourselves back in the race."

Former Whites player loving life at his new club

Former Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson shared a message of love for new club Brentford with his social media followers on Sunday.

Pontus Jansson celebrates with Brentford fans after scoring the Bees' late winner against Watford. Pic: Matthew Lewis.

With just his second goal of the season, the Bees captain headed home a late winner against Watford after Emmanuel Dennis cancelled Christian Norgaard's opener.

Jansson celebrated his 95th-minute goal, which put Brentford 15 points clear of the Premier League relegation zone, with Instagram followers after the game.

"Save them goals to the important moments I heard," Jansson wrote.

"No words can describe the love for this team, squad and club."

Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay. Pic: Craig Foy.

Liverpool hunt Leeds United target

Liverpool are reportedly chasing Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay, who has been linked with Leeds United in the past.

The Scot has risen through the ranks of the Dons' academy and has made 22 Scottish Premiership appearances this season, scoring one goal and making five assists.