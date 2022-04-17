Pontus Jansson's joy as Leeds United are handed further boost in Premier League survival bid
Former Whites defender Pontus Jansson has expressed his joy after practically confirming safety for Brentford in addition to giving Leeds United a huge boost in their survival bid.
Jansson's Brentford side took on second-bottom Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday and took a 15th-minute lead through Christian Norgaard.
Emmanuel Dennis drew Watford level ten minutes after the interval but Bees captain Jansson condemned the Hornets to a tenth home defeat in a row when heading home a 95th-minute winner.
Victory put Thomas Frank's Bees on to 39 points and in 11th place in the Premier League table, 15 point clear of the drop zone and with five games left.
Roy Hodgson's Hornets, though, remain six points behind fourth-bottom Everton and now having played two games more.
Watford are 11 points behind fifth-bottom Leeds, both sides now having six games left.
Taking to social media after his late winner, Jansson said: "Save them goals to the important moments I heard. No words can describe the love for this team, squad and club."