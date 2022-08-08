Leeds United players set to star in new Amazon documentary after promotional material leak

Leeds United’s impressive crop of teenage talent is set to star in Amazon Prime Video’s latest sports documentary project.

After shooting for the past year, the club’s Under-23 side – including players such as Joe Gelhardt, Sean McGurk, Leo Hjelde and Nohan Kenneh – are understood to be the subject of the new film, charting the personal and professional lives of Leeds’ young footballers.

Shot, produced and directed by NEO Studios filmmaker James Scholey, bespoke match footage as well as day-to-day at the club’s Thorp Arch training ground is set to feature heavily in the finished documentary.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leaked Amazon Prime Video promotional material lists ‘Leeds United: The Academy’ as having an August 1st release date, however the YEP understands the documentary series will be available later this year under a different title.

Earlier this year, club chairman Andrea Radrizzani – founder of NEO – shared teaser material created by the studio, which included a brief clip of Crysencio Summerville during last season’s Premier League 2 Division 1 campaign.

Leeds have previously enjoyed documentary success with the reception to Amazon series ‘Take Us Home’, which told the story of United’s return to the Premier League.

The club granted access to cameras towards the end of last season and over the summer in order to shoot with recently-departed England international Kalvin Phillips.

Leeds United's youngsters are set to feature in a new documentary film (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The Manchester City midfielder revealed in a recent interview with British magazine GQ that Amazon Prime Video are also behind that particular project.