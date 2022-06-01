Leeds United’s summer plans would have been left in tatters if not for their final-day result against Brentford just over a week ago.

Instead, Burnley ended up occupying the final relegation place, succumbing to second-tier football, whilst Leeds celebrated ferociously at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Severe doubt would have been cast on the pre-planned addition of £25 million USMNT international Brenden Aaronson had Leeds been relegated, with the club no longer willing to fork out such a substantial sum if not propped up by Premier League revenues.

The disparity between television deals, potential commercial partnerships and merit payments between the Premier League and EFL Championship is stark but Leeds have, this time, fallen on the right side and will play top-flight football for at least another season.

There is considerable significance to playing Premier League football again next year; not solely the prestige and acclaim that comes with membership of English football’s elite.

Financially, the incentive of being a Premier League side is enormous - perhaps more lucrative than any other top-flight division around the world owing to the revenues which are generated.

CHIEF: Chairman Andrea Radrizzani celebrated with the players after the team's final day escape (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Norwich City - who finished the season bottom of the pile - are on course to report in excess of £100 million from broadcast revenue and merit payments in their 2021/22 accounts.

These accounts will not be released until some time next year, but football finance expert Kieran Maguire has calculated, based on previously reported earnings, how much each team competing in the 2021/22 Premier League season is likely to earn.

Leeds United’s 17th-place finish fell some way short of the top-half tilt during their first campaign back in the top flight, but it is still set to earn the club £116.1 million, according to Maguire.

Combining the £81.5 million equal share payment and £5.9 million commercial payment made to all Premier League clubs, along with facility fees and competition prize money totalling £28.7 million, Leeds will cover the vast majority of player wages and last summer’s transfer fees with Premier League earnings alone.

Compared to sides around Leeds in the table, United earned more owing to the number of times their matches were televised.

In this instance, teams are owed ‘facility fees’, which Leeds are estimated to make £19.0 million from during 2021/22. During previous Championship campaigns, Leeds’ total revenue from domestic and international broadcasters did not come close to surpassing £19.0 million, never mind the £87.4 million awarded to clubs simply for participating.