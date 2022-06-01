Leeds United director Sandro Mencucci has completed the acquisition of newly-promoted Serie A club US Lecce alongside five other businessmen.

Appointed to the Leeds board only last year, Mencucci has remained a largely peripheral figure around Elland Road, with chairman Andrea Radrizzani and CEO Angus Kinnear taking centre stage.

Australian business magnate - and lifelong United supporter - Peter Lowy was also installed to the board last summer, while San Francisco 49ers' chief Paraag Marathe is the club's Vice President.

Fellow Italian Massimo Marinelli makes up the six-man directorship at Leeds - coincidentally the same number involved at boardroom level in Mencucci's latest venture.

Lecce were promoted to the top flight of Italian football last season and will compete in Serie A against the likes of Juventus, AS Roma, Internazionale, Napoli and champions AC Milan during 2022/23.

It is not the first time a member of the Leeds board has been linked with a continental takeover. Last summer Andrea Radrizzani was heavily rumoured to be interested in purchasing Salernitana from businessman Claudio Lotito, due to the latter's involvement with Lazio.

Italian competition law prohibited Lotito from holding a controlling stake in two clubs within the same division, therefore following Salernitana's promotion, Lotito was ordered by the FIGC (Italian Football Federation) to cede control.

Ultimately, Radrizzani's attempt to purchase the club for a knockdown price was rejected and the Leeds chief walked away from the negotiating table.

Mencucci meanwhile, with vast experience from his time as a Fiorentina director, has taken on this new venture in conjunction with his Leeds United role.