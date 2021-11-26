Marcelo Bielsa has a trio of players available again for the Whites trip to face the Seagulls, including key winger Raphinha.

The Brazilian missed the game at Spurs through illness, along with Rodrigo who was suffering from a minor foot problem. The pair, along with Jamie Shackleton, are among Bielsa's options again this weekend.

"Ayling will probably be able to play with the Under 23s on Monday because he is healthy now," said Bielsa during his pre-match press conference.

"Shackleton is also healthy, Raphinha and Rodrigo are also available.

"The only two players finishing their period of recovery are Koch and Bamford. Bamford has an injury in his ankle, it has been a serious injury and the evolution changes. That's why his definitive recovery is extended.

"Koch had to go for surgery. You can't be absolutely precise, that's why I always say subject to the evolution."

Leeds are hoping to come away with three points as they bid to haul themselves away from the early season top flight relegation zone.

United have won just twice this season - sitting 17th - while Graham Potter's men are ninth but haven't picked up a win in seven league games.

The Seagulls often switch formation on a weekly basis, which could see Bielsa opt for a 4-1-4-1 or a 3-3-1-3 this weekend.

Here, we take a look at how Leeds could line-up on the south coast for the tea time clash...

1. Meslier - GK Bielsa's number one choice. Photo Sales

2. Dallas - RWB You'd imagine Shackleton will only be fit enough for the bench and with Ayling still out, right-back will be the spot for Dallas. Photo Sales

3. Llorente - CB Having a good run in the side. When he plays well it goes a long way to Leeds playing well, especially with his forward passing. Photo Sales

4. Cooper - CB Club captain and starts when fit. Did a good job on Kane with Phillips last weekend. Photo Sales