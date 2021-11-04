The Manchester United star has used his platform to drive societal change, fighting homelessness, racism, and child poverty alongside his Premier League duties.

Last year, the 24-year-old successfully petitioned the government to extend free school meals throughout the Christmas holidays and more recently challenged the government’s decision to reverse the twenty pound universal credit uplift instated to support claimants throughout the pandemic.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bamford told MOTDx presenter Emma Jones that the Reds forward's campaigning on social issues has inspired him to be a force for change.

“I think that Marcus Rashford set an example for everybody,” Bamford said.

“I know it’s in a different field and in a different topic, but he showed that with his kind of pull and public influence how he can create change and change things for the better.

“It’s kind of given me the perception that maybe I can make a difference as well.”

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford in action against Newcastle United. The striker said change begins with small steps.

The Whites striker took a heightened interest in the climate crisis after getting involved with his best friend’s company, Hylo Athletics, which produces eco-friendly trainers, and wants people to do more to halt climate change.

“Over the years you’ve seen bushfires in California and Australia, and you’re sitting here in England thinking it’s normal for those countries,” Bamford said.

“But then when you come to England, and it’s cold - like it is today - and windy, but then in the summer, all of a sudden, you’re getting bushfires.

“You realise that this threat that everyone is talking about, but no one is paying attention to, is actually kind of imminent.

Mural of Marcus Rashford in Withington. The Manchester United striker has become a figurehead for social change.

“So we have to do something about it.”

You can watch the rest of Bamford’s interview on MOTDx, available on BBC iPlayer from Thursday evening, or watch live on BBC Two on Friday at 6pm.