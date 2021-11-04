The Whites return to home soil looking to build on last weekend's 2-1 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Leeds secured a second win of the new top flight campaign in Norfolk thanks to goals from winger Raphinha and forward Rodrigo.

United now take on the Foxes in LS11 on Sunday afternoon ahead of the November international break aiming to harness some on-pitch momentum.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford has been absent since the middle of September. Pic: Getty

Bielsa is slowly seeing players return from the treatment room after a wave of problems and the Leeds boss will give a more definitive update in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Here, we run through those battling away in the treatment room...

Leeds United' s injury list

Patrick Bamford - ankle

Last season's top goalscorer has been a sore miss in attack for the Whites in recent weeks.

Leeds had hoped his ankle injury picked up at Newcastle United in September was a minor one but it has rumbled on, keeping him out of the starting line-up far longer than first thought.

Bamford has now missed United's last seven games in all competitions and Bielsa's firepower has been lacking.

As of last week, he wasn't set to be back for the Leicester clash - aiming for a post-international break return.

Luke Ayling - knee

Ayling underwent minor knee surgery last month after suffering a knock in the same outing as Bamford as St James' Park.

Bielsa believed he would be an option after the international break though his rehab had hit a few complications.

Jamie Shackleton has deputised in his absence while Cody Drameh also came on at Norwich.

Junior Firpo - muscle

By all accounts is now fully fit. He completed half an hour for the club's Under-23s last week though missed the trip to Norwich presumably because he wasn't quite yet up to match speed after being absent for several weeks.

Jamie Shackleton - hamstring

The Thorp Arch academy product missed Arsenal last week with a slight knock.

He returned at Carrow Road but hobbled off in the second half, holding what appeared to be his hamstring.

Bielsa said in the immediate aftermath it was too soon to know the full extent of his issue and he will give an update on Friday.

Robin Koch - hip

Underwent surgery in the United States in recent weeks to cure his long-standing hip problem.

Koch has only appeared once this season in the Premier League on the opening day and Manchester United.

Bielsa remained hopeful he could finally return in the coming weeks as he now continues his rehab at Thorp Arch behind closed doors.

One to watch...

Rodrigo - suspension

It's not yet an issue for Leeds but it might well be one ahead of the forthcoming games.

Rodrigo picked up his fourth yellow card of the season at Norwich last weekend which leaves him on the brink of a one-match ban in the top flight.

If any player picks up five yellow cards in the Premier League before the reset deadline of December 28 - after the 19th match of the season - they will be forced to sit out for a single game.