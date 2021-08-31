Dan James on the ball for Manchester United. Pic: Getty

But Dan James was identified as a target by Victor Orta and Marcelo Bielsa some time ago.

Leeds were hunting for a player to supercharge their promotion bid and Dan James, who had raised his profile in the first half of the season with a number of goals and assists for Swansea City, seemed to fit the bill.

James' incredible pace suited Marcelo Bielsa's high-octane playing style and the Welshman was up for the challenge of helping Leeds complete their long-awaited Premier League return.

On the final day of the January transfer window, Dan James travelled up to West Yorkshire in order to put the finishing touches on a £10 million transfer.

He passed his medical with flying colours, picked out a squad number, carried out interviews and photoshoots and filled out all the necessary paperwork.

But with the deadline fast approaching, Swansea City suddenly stopped picking up the phone.

Dan James will join up with the Wales squad again in September. Pic: Getty

At Swansea's end, members of the board were not unanimous in their decision to let the young player go.

Orta was caught between the American owner Jason Levien and club chairman Huw Jenkins, who could not agree on the winger's fate.

"It made no sense to me," Jenkins later revealed to WalesOnline. "Not for Swansea City financially, because there was nothing in it for us."

Jenkins felt that James seeing out the rest of the season at the Liberty Stadium was the best for all concerned; the chance to put in more impressive performances for City would put a higher price tag on James' name and garner top-flight interest for the young player.

Victor Orta. Pic: Getty

The Swansea chairman was right on both counts. The Swans received £15 million and James ended up at Manchester United, a Premier League outfit, rather than at Leeds United, who had meanwhile failed to secure the promotion they'd spent the season fighting for.

But it was not over between Leeds United and Daniel James.

Two and a half years later, Bielsa still wants James, and the Welshman has joined the Leeds United to the delight of Whites fans and players alike.