Leeds United’s new Championship rivals Southampton could turn to Sheffield Wednesday to bolster their forward options next season.

The Saints were relegated from the Premier League after finishing bottom with the Whites ending the campaign one place above them as their demotion was confirmed on the final day with a 4-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Windass scored the only goal of the game in the 123rd minute at Wembley as the Owls beat South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley to set up two league meetings with Leeds next campaign.

Wednesday had overturned a 4-0 deficit from their play-off semi-final first leg against Peterborough United, winning 5-1 at Hillsborough before reaching Wembley via penalties.

Windass, a former Rangers and Wigan Athletic man, was one of six players who had 12-month contract extensions activated by Wednesday at the end of the season, meaning the Saints will need to pay a fee to move him to the south coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russell Martin is widely expected to be named Southampton manager before the start of the campaign, but the report from The Star adds the Owls are unlikely to be open to selling one of their star men.

Southampton and Leeds are among the early favourites to secure promotion next season, alongside Leicester City who were also relegated from the Premier League last term.

All three clubs are in the process of appointing a new manager, with Southampton’s deal for Martin all but completed.