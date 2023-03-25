News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United's most consistent players revealed amid relentless relegation battle - gallery

A look at the Leeds United player ratings for this season so far as the Whites look to beat the drop.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 25th Mar 2023, 13:00 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 14:00 GMT

Leeds United are still battling the drop in the Premier League, but which players have been most consistent so far this season?

The Whites were hoping to kick on this season after narrowly dodging the drop last season, but it hasn’t panned out that way. Having said that, Javi Gracia has managed to guide Leeds out of the relegation zone with a couple of good results recently, with the Whites now two points clear of the dotted line.

As Leeds wait for the international break to play out, we have rounded up the WhoScored player ratings for the Whites stars so far to see who has stood out so far.

You can see the full list below, just keep in mind that only players with five or more Premier League appearances have been included.

WhoScored rating - 6.15

1. Adam Forshaw

WhoScored rating - 6.15

WhoScored rating - 6.26

2. Georginio Rutter

WhoScored rating - 6.26

WhoScored rating - 6.34

3. Sam Greenwood

WhoScored rating - 6.34

WhoScored rating - 6.35

4. Patrick Bamford

WhoScored rating - 6.35

