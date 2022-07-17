Meslier produced three brilliant saves to keep the first-half goalless including a brilliant double stop to save a Philippe Coutinho penalty and the Brazilian's attempt to convert the rebound.

Coutinho attempted to outfox Meslier by sending a looped spot kick down the left middle of the net but Meslier palmed away his shot despite diving to his right-hand side and then somehow managed to save the follow-up attempt with his legs.

Meslier then thwarted Ollie Watkins moments later by tipping the striker's shot over the bar after the Villa forward had been played in one on one by Coutinho.

DETERMINED: Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

United's French 'keeper was finally beaten midway through the second half as Villa were awarded another penalty which a cool Danny Ings converted but Meslier admitted he enjoyed thawarting Coutinho and is in determined mood ahead of the new campaign.

"It was nice," said Meslier, asked about his brilliant double stop.

"It was a good feeling. Even if it's a friendly game, it's good to make a penalty save and another save from Coutinho. It's good.

"I'm happy to help the team in this game and I want to be ready for the start of the season."

United will begin their third season back in the Premier League with a home clash against Wolves on Saturday, August 6.

Leeds now have two more pre-season friendlies, starting with one more game as part of their tour in Australia via Friday morning's clash against Crystal Palace at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

A crowd of 40,918 descended on Sunday's venue of the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane to see Leeds battle it out with Villa.

"The stadium was unbelievable," said Meslier.

"It's a great stadium but the pitch was not the same case.

"It's not the same like in England but it doesn't matter.

"The atmosphere was good and we had a lot of fans here which is always good or us.