Leeds United’s huge squad market value vs Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Leicester and rivals

Leeds United are back in Championship action this weekend as they look to keep their momentum going

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 28th Sep 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 17:36 BST

Leeds United won 3-0 at home to Watford last time out in a result that will further boost their confidence. The Whites are starting to find their feet under Daniel Farke following their manager’s summer arrival.

They are back in action this weekend with an away trip down south to face Russell Martin’s Southampton. The Saints have lost their last four games on the spin and were beaten 2-1 away at Middlesbrough last Saturday.

Here is a look at how Leeds’ market value (via Transfermarkt) compares to the rest of the Championship including rivals such as QPR, Leicester City and Southampton.

Most valuable player: Viktor Johnasson - £2.6m

24th: Rotherham United - £14.4m

Most valuable player: Viktor Johnasson - £2.6m

Most valuable player: Luke Cundle - £2.6m (on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers)

23rd: Plymouth Argyle - £15.5m

Most valuable player: Luke Cundle - £2.6m (on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Most valuable player: John Buckley - £2.6m (on loan from Blackburn Rovers)

22nd: Sheffield Wednesday - £16.8m

Most valuable player: John Buckley - £2.6m (on loan from Blackburn Rovers)

Most valuable player: Brandon Williams - £7m (on loan from Manchester United)

21st: Ipswich Town - £23.7m

Most valuable player: Brandon Williams - £7m (on loan from Manchester United)

