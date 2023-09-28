Leeds United are back in Championship action this weekend as they look to keep their momentum going

Leeds United won 3-0 at home to Watford last time out in a result that will further boost their confidence. The Whites are starting to find their feet under Daniel Farke following their manager’s summer arrival.

They are back in action this weekend with an away trip down south to face Russell Martin’s Southampton. The Saints have lost their last four games on the spin and were beaten 2-1 away at Middlesbrough last Saturday.

Here is a look at how Leeds’ market value (via Transfermarkt) compares to the rest of the Championship including rivals such as QPR, Leicester City and Southampton.

24th: Rotherham United - £14.4m Most valuable player: Viktor Johnasson - £2.6m

23rd: Plymouth Argyle - £15.5m Most valuable player: Luke Cundle - £2.6m (on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers)

22nd: Sheffield Wednesday - £16.8m Most valuable player: John Buckley - £2.6m (on loan from Blackburn Rovers)