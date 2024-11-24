The manager of one of Leeds United’s big former promotion rivals has been sacked.

Leeds United’s former big promotion rivals Leicester City have sacked their manager after a fresh setback.

Leicester, Leeds, Ipswich Town and Southampton were locked in a titanic battle for automatic promotion from last season’s Championship which was eventually won by Leicester under boss Enzo Maresca.

Maresca then left the club to become new head coach of Chelsea this summer and the vacant Leicester hotseat was eventually filled by Steve Cooper who was appointed new manager on a three-year deal in June.

Leicester, though, have taken just one point from their last five games and Saturday’s 2-1 loss at home to Chelsea has proved the end of the road for Cooper who has now been sacked.

Leicester announced that they had parted ways with the 44-year-old on Sunday afternoon as Leeds were going top of the Championship with a thrilling 4-3 win at Swansea City.

A Leicester City statement read: “Leicester City Football Club has parted company with Steve Cooper, who leaves his position as First Team Manager with immediate effect.

“Assistant Manager Alan Tate and First Team Coach and Analyst Steve Rands have also left the Club. Steve, Alan and Steve depart with our thanks for their contribution during their time with the Club and with our best wishes for the future.

“Men’s First Team training will be overseen by First Team Coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, as the Club begins the process of appointing a new manager, which we hope to conclude as soon as possible.”

Saturday’s defeat left the Foxes fifth-bottom and just one point clear of the drop zone.

Graham Potter is the early favourite with SkyBet to be Cooper’s successor. Potter is 5-4, ahead of Ruud van Nistelrooy and David Moyes who are both 9-4.