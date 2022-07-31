Leeds United's first opponents Wolves continue strong run as star returns from military service

Striker Hwang Hee-Chan took in his first game of pre-season after undergoing military service in South Korea when brought on as a second-half substitute in Saturday evening’s clash against Sporting Lisbon in Faro.

The contest ended in a 1-1 draw after two penalties were converted, the first of them by Wolves winger Ruben Neves in the 15th minute after Neves was fouled in the box.

Sporting – who reached last season’s Champions League last 16 – drew level from the spot one minute before the break after Nathan Collins tripped Paulinho in the area and Pedro Goncalves converted from 12 yards.

In another niggly contest, five players were booked after the break, including Wolves pair Rayan Ait-Nouri and Daniel Podence after strong challenges from Lisbon players.

Wolves were reduced to nine men in this month's friendly against Levante in which they suffered their only defeat of the summer via a 2-1 reverse.

Yerson Mosquera's reaction to a heavy challenge landed him a dismissal and Podence also saw red for his reaction to another tough tackle as part of a game in which Levante also saw two players dismissed, all by half-time.

SPOT ON: Ruben Neves, right, celebrates with his Wolves team mates after firing his side in front through a first-half penalty in Saturday evening's pre-season friendly against Sporting Lisbon in Faro. Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images.

The Levante defeat was sandwiched by a 4-0 beating of Alaves and a 3-0 win against Besiktas, both in Spain.

Wolves began pre-season with two home games behind closed doors which resulted in a 4-1 triumph at home to Forest Green Rovers, followed by a 3-0 success at home to Burnley.

A Wolves B side also lost 2-1 against Villarreal B.