The Premier League action gets back underway this weekend with as many as nine teams involved in this season’s relegation battle.

The Premier League relegation battle took an off-field twist on Friday as Everton were referred to an independent commission over an alleged breach of the league’s profitability and sustainability rules.

The Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules state that clubs are only allowed to lose a maximum of £105m over three years. Everton reported combined losses of £371.8 million over a three-year period ending in 2021/22.

Everton ‘strongly contest’ the allegations of financial breaches and are ‘prepared to robustly defend its position to the commission.’

If found guilty, a range of sanctions could be issued to Everton. The possible punishments include a potential points deduction, transfer embargo, reduced playing squads, fines or being given a strict budget that they must adhere to.

In the most severe cases there is the possibilty to be expelled from the league. Following the twist and ahead of the return to action, as Leeds prepare for a trip to Arsenal, here’s how many points data experts at FiveThirtyEight predicted will be enough for survival - and where each team will finish. Take a look...

