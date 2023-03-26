News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Police statement on Elland Road as officers investigate 'security threat'
9 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
9 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation

Leeds United’s final Premier League points tally predicted by supercomputer compared to West Ham, Wolves, Nottingham Forest and rivals after Everton twist

The Premier League action gets back underway this weekend with as many as nine teams involved in this season’s relegation battle.

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 26th Mar 2023, 19:15 BST

The Premier League relegation battle took an off-field twist on Friday as Everton were referred to an independent commission over an alleged breach of the league’s profitability and sustainability rules.

The Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules state that clubs are only allowed to lose a maximum of £105m over three years. Everton reported combined losses of £371.8 million over a three-year period ending in 2021/22.

Everton ‘strongly contest’ the allegations of financial breaches and are ‘prepared to robustly defend its position to the commission.’

If found guilty, a range of sanctions could be issued to Everton. The possible punishments include a potential points deduction, transfer embargo, reduced playing squads, fines or being given a strict budget that they must adhere to.

In the most severe cases there is the possibilty to be expelled from the league. Following the twist and ahead of the return to action, as Leeds prepare for a trip to Arsenal, here’s how many points data experts at FiveThirtyEight predicted will be enough for survival - and where each team will finish. Take a look...

Predicted points - 87

1. Arsenal

Predicted points - 87

Photo Sales
Predicted points - 85

2. Man City

Predicted points - 85

Photo Sales
Predicted points - 71

3. Man United

Predicted points - 71

Photo Sales
Predicted points - 66

4. Newcastle United

Predicted points - 66

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Premier LeagueEverton