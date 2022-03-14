Here's the YEP take on a wild afternoon in LS11.

Good day

Joe Gelhardt

NIGGLY BATTLE: Between Leeds United winger Jack Harrison, left, and Norwich City full-back Max Aarons, right, in Sunday's barnstorming clash between the Whites and Canaries at Elland Road. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Winning a header like that is a big moment in itself for one of Gelhardt's stature, but the goal will live with him forever. The first of many no doubt but a hugely important one for his club. Perfect centre-forward play, winning the ball in midfield and being in the box to convert seconds later.

Rodrigo

Much more like it. Night and day contrast between the Villa performance and this one. The goal clearly meant a lot to him, as did the celebration with his team-mates and the staff. Beyond the goal, he was bright, aggressive and infinitely better than the last time he played at Elland Road. Repaid Jesse Marsch's faith in full. The only shame was the quad tightness that forced him off on 60 minutes.

Patrick Bamford

There was no goal - and there should have been - but 177 days after his last start it must have meant the world for Patrick Bamford to walk out at Elland Road ahead of kick-off. His performance was good too. He offered what Leeds have often been missing, a target in the number nine position, with his movement and awareness. Dropped in to link up but ensured he was in and around the area when he needed to be. A welcome return. Leeds are being cautious with him so it was a 45-minute display, but more minutes will come at Wolves if all goes well with his recovery from this run out.

Bad day

Max Aarons

The Norwich right-back got right into it with Jack Harrison and was in real danger of losing his head completely late on. Dean Smith took him off before he was sent off, to the delight of the West Stand he departed in front of.

Dean Smith

He had a right old moan about VAR and decisions after the game and well he might - had a couple of those gone the other way Leeds would have been aggrieved too. This result was deserved though and Norwich's first half performance will be a real concern for him. The trapdoor is yawning wide for the Canaries.

Number of the day

6

Mateusz Klich won six duels in the first half and six tackles during his time on the pitch. He looks like a player who might thrive in Jesse Marsch's narrow system, with his neat interchange and ability to get around the pitch and niggle at the opposition. This was a very good performance.

Turning point

The Gelhardt substitution

Jesse Marsch knew he had to go for it and sent Gelhardt on for the final five minutes or so. The substitution proved to be an inspired one that brought an all-important winner.

Off camera moments

A fright before kick-off - Raphinha grimacing and rubbing his quad, motioning to the physio team that all wasn't quite well as the warm-up came to an end. By the time he was tapping the Leeds badge in the tunnel before running out for the game, he'd clearly forgotten about it. Evidently, it wasn't that bad, or he needs to play with a sore quad every week. He was excellent.

There was a hint of this turning into a classic end-to-end Leeds game in the first half and Jesse Marsch was having none of that, gesturing for his players to calm down. He wasn't the only one - Luke Ayling did the same during the game so Leeds controlled themselves and the tempo and didn't allow it to become too open. The second half got away from them a little at times but they protected their backline well for the most part with midfield aggression and pressing.

Dean Smith was clearly an unhappy man at the end of the first half, due to the officiating, and was still seeking answers from referee Stuart Attwell as they left the tunnel for the second half.

Mateusz Klich ordinarily gives no quarter and asks for none in return but in a break in play he enquired after the health of Mathias Normann who had gone down holding his shoulder after a challenge with the Polish international. Norwich's Norwegian was fine to continue. Klich was not so understanding when Dan James failed to find him with a pass later on. The Welsh international knew all about it.

Jack Harrison's little battle with Max Aarons entertained everyone in the West Stand. When they weren't barging into each other and niggling at one another, Harrison was pointing out the right-back's tendency to take throw-ins from a position far advanced from the one where the ball went out. It was no surprise, as they got increasingly heated, that they both ended the game on yellow cards. The only surprise was that neither of them got their marching orders.

Patrick Bamford had run about as far as Leeds allowed him to in the first half, but still had one more sprint in him as he raced to join in the celebrations by the corner flag. He was moving a little gingerly as he made his way back to the bench but Marsch believes the striker should be fine for Wolves.

The full-time scenes were almost as joyous as when Gelhardt scored and Marsch allowed himself to get swept up, running straight onto the pitch to embrace players. Mark Jackson had to come and fetch him to point out the patiently waiting Dean Smith on the touchline. Marsch rushed back to offer an apology and a handshake. They don't always do that in Germany, he explained.

As the players finally came off the pitch having soaked up the atmosphere, a beaming Kalvin Phillips was there to greet them. He'll be itching to get involved again but being part of the celebrations clearly meant a lot.