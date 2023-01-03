Leeds United’s newest bromance did little to harm the regard in which they’re held by the club’s supporters earlier this week after it was revealed the pair replied to a fan on Instagram with a selfie of their own. Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville have been practically inseparable since the Italian international arrived at Leeds last summer, with head coach Jesse Marsch discussing the positive impact Gnonto has had on his Dutch teammate.

Whites fan Steve Murgatroyd shared a photo on Instagram of two young relatives donning ‘Summerville 10’ and ‘Gnonto 29’ shirts with the caption: “Future generations repping the next generation”, whilst tagging 19-year-old Gnonto. The Leeds forward then replied with a smiling selfie of himself and teammate Summerville posing with their thumbs up – a rare showing of authentic player-fan interaction.

Murgatroyd tweeted: “If you're looking for proof that Willy Gnonto is an all round good guy...posted picture one on Instagram today and got picture two back as a reply from him this afternoon.

"Thought it was worth calling out as they could have easily not replied and I wouldn't have noticed at all.”

Marsch has previously referenced the influence Gnonto’s inherent professionalism is having on 21-year-old Summerville, who has recently established himself as a first-team player. Gnonto, meanwhile, is proving to be a shrewd addition for £4 million, carrying a direct threat in possession during each of Leeds’ last two fixtures.

