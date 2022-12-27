Jesse Marsch hails Leeds United's new 'star pupil' after change and expects swift comeback

Marsch says there has been an "attitude shift" from 21-year-old Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville who has netted four goals from his last four outings upon bursting into the first team. Summerville then suffered an ankle injury in the early stages of this month's friendly against Elche but Marsch has given the winger his backing in more ways than one ahead of Wednesday night's return to Premier League action at home to City.

"He has had a real attitude shift," said Marsch. "He has seen that the things that we’ve been hard on him with means something and the attention to detail on the pitch and the tactical intelligence of what is necessary to be successful and the behaviours, that they all add up to being very beneficial for him and the team. We had one video session and I asked a couple of questions and he answered first and he answered correctly right away both times. I chuckled with the team and said ‘look who’s our star pupil now’.

"That is always the goal – the goal is how do you help these young players with all of their different attitudes, mentalities, backgrounds, talents, challenges, strengths, how do you help form them into something that can be real special. I think we see that with Cree. I think he sees that for himself and even in this time when he has been injured, that has led to him trying to do everything professionally necessary to give himself the best chance to be available for Man City and I think he is going to be ahead of schedule and ready to play. Then, picking up where he left off of course, that will be the challenge.

HELPING HAND: Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch embraces Crysencio Summerville after October's defeat against Arsenal at Elland Road. Three months on, Summerville is Marsch's new 'star pupil'. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.