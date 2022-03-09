Harrison became one of Bielsa's first signings when initially joining the club on a first loan spell from Manchester City back in July 2018.

The 25-year-old was almost exclusively used as a winger and predominantly on the left flank aside from a few outings in the front line at times of need.

Harrison is now just over one week into life under a new boss at Elland Road following the appointment of Marsch whose tenure began with Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Leicester City in which Harrison again lined up on the left.

CLOSE: Leeds United's Jack Harrison, second left, sees a shot saved by Kasper Schmeichel during Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Leicester City. Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images.

The new head coach's first home game in charge will now present itself with Thursday night's clash against Aston Villa, ahead of which Harrison has hailed both Bielsa and Marsch who the winger says is asking for something different from him.

Promotion-winning boss Bielsa was sacked at the end of last month after a 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur followed defeats against Liverpool, Manchester United and Everton.

"It's been a really big change," said Harrison to BBC Radio Leeds.

"I think everyone has been really grateful for everything that Marcelo has done and he has got the club back to where it belongs and helped developed players along the way.

"I think it's been absolutely remarkable what he has done.

"But at the same time I think Jesse has come in and had a really positive impact on the club, not just the team but everybody associated as well.

"The trainings have been great. I think he is really clear with what he wants and he's getting all the players on the same page and that is going to be crucial for us going forward.

"I think it's exciting to be a part of that and to see where this club can go."

Asked if Marsch was going to ask him personally to play any differently and if there was a chance of seeing a different Jack Harrison going forward, the winger said: "I believe so.

"When he came in, the sporting director Victor, I think he said it perfectly, he said he is the perfect man for the job with all of his characteristics and what he brings as a manager, as a person.

"I think it is exactly what we need in this moment and I think with the change in formation and change of tactics a little bit, I have been asked to play in a little bit of a different role which I am excited about.

"I grew up playing in a more centralised role and number tens so bringing back some old memories from when I was a kid is nice.

"I really enjoy playing in that system and I'm hoping to see a more improved, different Jack Harrison.

"I'm hoping to maybe score some more goals and have more impact on games but at the same time continue that work ethic and that determination defensively to get the job done too so I am excited to see what is going to happen.

"I think I have got a good relationship with Jesse and I am really excited to be able to work with him."