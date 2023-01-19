News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United’s Deloitte Football Money League ranking vs Man Utd, Arsenal, Newcastle & Chelsea - gallery

A look at where Leeds United feature in this year’s Deloitte Money League compared to other clubs.

By Harry Mail
2 minutes ago

The latest revenue figures have been published by Deloitte and Leeds United find themselves in some high-profile company. Financial numbers are revealed every year to show how clubs across the world are performing.

The Whites are a well run organisation behind the scenes and have been boosted by their return to the Premier League back in 2020. It is important to note that Deloitte’s findings aren’t a showing of the richest clubs in the world, they indicate which teams bring in the most revenue through their various streams.

With that in mind, here is a look at how Leeds have performed against others over the past 12 months...

1. Man City

€731m

2. Real Madrid

€713.8m

3. Liverpool

€701.7m

4. Man Utd

€688.6m

