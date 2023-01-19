Leeds United’s Deloitte Football Money League ranking vs Man Utd, Arsenal, Newcastle & Chelsea - gallery
A look at where Leeds United feature in this year’s Deloitte Money League compared to other clubs.
The latest revenue figures have been published by Deloitte and Leeds United find themselves in some high-profile company. Financial numbers are revealed every year to show how clubs across the world are performing.
The Whites are a well run organisation behind the scenes and have been boosted by their return to the Premier League back in 2020. It is important to note that Deloitte’s findings aren’t a showing of the richest clubs in the world, they indicate which teams bring in the most revenue through their various streams.
With that in mind, here is a look at how Leeds have performed against others over the past 12 months...