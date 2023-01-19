The Austrian international required treatment during the second half after a clash with the Bluebirds’ Kion Etete. Wober was able to continue for a couple of minutes before another incident, after which he signalled to the bench that he would need to be substituted.

24-year-old Wober was making his full debut in the FA Cup Third Round Replay versus Cardiff, having came off the bench in each of Leeds’ previous two fixtures. The versatile defensive player operated at centre-back alongside Diego Llorente on Wednesday night, but can also be deployed at left-back and in defensive midfield, according to head coach Marsch.

Speaking after the game, the American remained upbeat about Wober’s withdrawal, indicating it may not require a lengthy period on the sidelines, whilst also explaining the absence of defensive trio Liam Cooper, Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk – the latter who was only fit enough to make the bench.

Leeds United's Austrian defender Maximilian Wober (C) fights for the ball with Cardiff City's English striker Kion Etete (R) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"I asked him [Wober] in the dressing room and he said he doesn't think it's too bad,” Marsch said. “So hopefully he can regenerate and go again.”

"Pascal [Struijk] was carrying a little bit of a knee knock. It's the reason we didn't play him. Robin [Koch] and Coops each had a little bit of a knock, so we decided not to stress them,” the 49-year-old added.

Leeds welcomed Colombian attacker Luis Sinisterra back during their FA Cup replay, with the 23-year-old appearing from the bench for the first time since Leeds’ defeat to Fulham in October. Sinisterra had been struggling with a Lisfranc injury in his foot but made a return to the pitch on Wednesday night, much to the delight of Marsch and the Elland Road support.

"Obviously getting Luis back [is positive], Georgi [Rutter]’s looked really good in training. So yeah, we start to have a really good squad and potential to push this thing.”

