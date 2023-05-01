The Athletic reported on Monday night following Leicester City’s 2-2 draw with Everton at the King Power Stadium that Allardyce is in the frame to replace interim head coach Gracia if the Leeds hierarchy choose to cut their losses with the Spaniard, whose Elland Road future hangs in the balance.

Leeds remain outside the relegation zone on goal difference but face Manchester City and Newcastle United in their next two fixtures before a trip to West Ham United and a final day encounter with Tottenham Hotspur. Currently sitting on 30 points, there are fears within the Leeds boardroom that there is now a realistic prospect of relegation which could potentially jeopardise minority shareholders 49ers Enterprises’ planned takeover of the club this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allardyce and current Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear previously worked together at West Ham where the ex-Bolton manager was in charge between 2011 and 2015. The YEP understands the 68-year-old offered his services to Leeds following Jesse Marsch’s sacking back in February.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Allardyce reacts on the touchline at Elland Road on May 23, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Gracia’s future has been in question since Sunday afternoon’s damaging 4-1 defeat by AFC Bournemouth. During his post-match press conference at the Vitality Stadium, the 53-year-old was asked whether he still felt supported by United’s board. “If I’m here. I suppose”, his response.

Leeds are expected to resolve the uncertainty surrounding Gracia’s position imminently. The former Watford boss has been in charge at Elland Road for just 69 days.