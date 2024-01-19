Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have reportedly turned down loan offers from a Championship club for Charlie Cresswell this month. Cresswell has struggled to nail down regular game time at Elland Road this season under Daniel Farke and as it stands, he has made just four league appearances.

Reports of interest in the 21-year-old have been frequent this month, then, as clubs eye up the possibility of adding Cresswell to their ranks for the second half of the season. However, according to the Sunday Mirror's Darren Witcoop, if Cresswell is to leave Elland Road this month, Leeds would rather sell him than loan him out.

The journalist claims Leeds have made that point to interested parties, too, with Millwall seeing their loan approaches rebuffed by the Whites. Of course, any exit would potentially leave Leeds short of defensive cover over the second half of the season, but it is thought a sale would be considered should an offer meet the Whites' valuation of the defender, who signed a new long-term deal with the club in the summer.

Farke spoke at length about Cresswell's situation when asked by journalists last week and he placed the ball firmly in the academy graduate's court. The manager made it clear that he wouldn't be considered for selection until a solution has been reached, one way or the other, insisting Cresswell wasn't mentally ready to be involved.

After a successful loan spell with Millwall last season, Cresswell had high hopes of kicking on this season and picking up the game time he so desperately needs at this stage in his career at Elland Road. He was rewarded for his progress with the number five shirt and he managed to get regular outings over the first month of the season with three Championship appearances coming in August.

He has seen just one minute of competitive action since the closure of the summer transfer window, though, having failed to even make the bench for a majority of Leeds' matches this season. He has somewhat understandably cut a frustrated figure of late, then, as he attempts to take the next step in his career.