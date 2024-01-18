Kalvin Phillips has been a bit-part player for Manchester City since joining from Leeds United. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

The January transfer window is slowly but surely creeping towards a conclusion and with just two more weeks remaining to do business, the pressure is starting to build. Leeds United will be starting to feel it as they try to be active in the market and bring in the players required to get them over the line.

Defensive reinforcements appear to be the Whites' priority, but the club have been linked with a handful of attack-minded players, too, over the last few days, suggesting they may well be looking to add to their offensive ranks. Here's a look at some of the transfer rumours doing the rounds this evening.

Ryan Giles 'enquiry'

According to Football Insider, Leeds United have made an enquiry about the possibility of signing Luton Town's Ryan Giles. As mentioned above, the Whites are looking to add to their backline and a new left-back is something the club are thought to be searching for as both Sam Byram and Junior Firpo continue to struggle with injury.

Giles, then, may well be seen as an option with the report claiming Luton could be willing to send him out on loan this month. The defender only joined the Hatters in the summer, making the move from Wolves in the hope of finding a settled home after leaving Molineux seven times on loan.

Game time hasn't always come easy for him, though, at Kenilworth Road, with just five of his 11 appearances being starts this season. As such, it seems there is a chance he could be on the move again this month, if the report is accurate.

Phillips to Spain?

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have emerged as potential destinations for Manchester City and former Leeds United man Kalvin Phillips this month. That's according to the Daily Telegraph, who claim the two La Liga outfits are among a handful of Premier League teams to have registered their interest in the England international.

There are question marks about whether they could afford to sign Phillips, though, be that on loan or permanently, with City expecting such clubs to pay a significant loan fee and the midfielder's salary in full. It's clear that Phillips has little future at the Etihad Stadium after failing to convince Pep Guardiola that he is worthy of a spot in his side and game time must be his priority over the second half of the season.