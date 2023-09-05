Leeds United’s Championship rivals ‘ready to swoop’ for ex-Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Sheffield United man
One of Leeds United’s Championship rivals are aiming to strengthen outside of the transfer window
Leeds United’s Championship rivals Stoke City are eyeing a move for former Newcastle United and Aston Villa defender Ciaran Clark.
The 33-year-old defender spent last season on loan at Sheffield United but made just 10 Championship appearances for the Blades, scoring two goals, as the Bramall Lane outfit secured promotion to the Premier League
Clark was released by Newcastle following the end of the campaign and is yet to find a new club, but Alan Nixon reports the player is in talks with Stoke as they look to bolster their ranks for remainder of the second-tier season.
With the EFL transfer window shut, clubs can still sign free agents after the deadline with Clark one of a number of experienced players still available.
If a deal goes through it could see Clark line up against Leeds when Daniel Farke’s side make the trip to the Potters as the end of October.
Leeds have enjoyed a busy summer, with a number of players leaving the club while the Whites have made nine signings. Farke has yet to suggest if he will look to sign free agents now the window has shut.
Jaidon Anthony joined the club on deadline day to add to the summer arrivals of Ethan Ampadu, Sam Byram, Karl Darlow Ilia Gruev, Glen Kamara, Joel Piroe, Joe Rodon and Djed Spence.
Luis Sinsterra was the last to leave Leeds the summer as he joined Bournemouth on loan as part of the deal which saw Anthony head to Elland Road.
Robin Koch, Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, Ben Andreucci, Will Brook, Jay Buchan, Adam Forshaw, Stuart McKinstry, Joel Robles, Diego Llorente, Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Owen Bray, Max Wober, Jack Harrison, Sonny Perkins, Tyler Adams, Sam Greenwood and Cody Drameh have also left the club this summer either on loans or on permanent deals.