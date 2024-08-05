Your round-up of the latest headlines surrounding Leeds United’s Championship rivals.

Competitive football finally returns to Elland Road this weekend with Portsmouth the visitors on Saturday for the 2024/25 Championship season opener. Daniel Farke’s men were back in LS11 to beat Valencia 2-1 on Saturday and can now turn focus onto a second promotion push as work continues behind the scenes to bring in transfers. Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe is the latest to emerge as a target and reports claim a £7million bid is on the way.

Leeds look set to kick their transfer business up a notch in the coming weeks, but a number of other Championship clubs have been busy this summer in the hope of challenging Farke’s men for a top-two spot. It’s set to be a busy August across the second-tier and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories from across the division.

Hamilton talks

Middlesbrough look to have identified Manchester City academy prospect Micah Hamilton as a target this summer, with The Northern Echo reporting that talks have ‘progressed well’ over a permanent deal. Boro are growing increasingly confident of securing a move for the 20-year-old, with medical tests already pencilled in for this week ahead of a prospective move.

Hamilton was handed a couple of first-team appearances during City’s Champions League group stage campaign last season but could look to move on in search of more regular football. Michael Carrick is thought to be keen on welcoming the versatile forward to the Riverside Stadium for the upcoming Championship campaign, with competition needed out wide.

Cardiff medical

Another City youngster looks set to drop into the Championship with Cardiff City closing in on midfielder Alex Robertson. BBC Wales reports that Robertson has been due for medical tests today (Monday) after a deal worth up to £3million was agreed with the Premier League Champions amid strong links with Portsmouth.

Robertson spent last season on loan at Fratton Park but saw his spell curtailed by a hamstring injury, with Pompey boss John Mousinho making no secret of his desire to have the 21-year-old back on a permanent basis. But Championship rivals Cardiff look to have won that particular race and their fifth signing of the summer is expected to be announced imminently.

Third Conway bid

Hull City have reportedly become the third Championship club to submit a bid for Bristol City striker Tommy Conway. Bristol Live journalist James Piercy claims an offer in the region of £5m will see the Tigers join Burnley and Middlesbrough in the race for one of the second-tier’s most promising young players.

Conway is expected to leave Ashton Gate this summer and Bristol have held talks with Burnley over a sensational swap deal involving three players, but Boro and Hull remain keen on the 21-year-old, who scored 10 Championship goals last season. Other reports have also claimed Stoke City and a fifth second-tier side are weighing up possible offers.