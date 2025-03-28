Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A forthcoming Leeds United opponent has been dealt an injury blow.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s weekend visitors Swansea City have lost the services of a Premier League loanee attacker who has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Chelsea Academy graduate Myles Peart-Harris joined Swansea on a season-long loan from Brentford last summer but the 22-year-old suffered a back injury in the goalless draw at Preston North End at the start of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attacking midfielder returned to parent club Brentford for treatment though Swansea caretaker head coach Alan Sheehan had said there was a chance Peart-Harris could return for the Championship run-in.

Peart-Harris, though, who has missed Swansea’s last three games, has now been ruled out for the rest of the season although Sheehan has had better news regarding defender Harry Darling.

Darling has missed his side’s last two games with a hip injury but the 25-year-old centre-back could now return for Saturday afternoon’s clash at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Providing his post international break team news at his pre-match press conference and as quoted by the club’s official website, Sheehan said of Peart-Harris: “Myles is done for the season.

“To be fair today is the first day we’ve had the group together, after coming back from Korea, there was a trip to Australia, Chile, Slovenia and the Wales boys were in Macedonia.

“Those players have come back in and we are assessing a few bumps and bruises, we had trained with a small group and then we had them together today.

“Harry Darling is back on the grass so we’ll have a look at him closer to the time. It’s not definite yet that he will be available, it’s not 100 per cent. We’ve got most of the group available.”

Swansea are also without Danish international defender Kristian Pedersen. The 30-year-old hasn’t featured since August having been forced to undergo surgery on a hamstring injury.