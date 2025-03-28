Major change expected for Leeds United return v Swansea City with Whites boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A major change is expected for Leeds United's return to action against Swansea City.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A changed Leeds United position is expected for Saturday's return to Championship action at home to Swansea City in which the Whites are being backed to find the desired answer to a key rivals call.

Leeds remain top of the division ahead of this weekend's return to action after the March international break but Daniel Farke's Whites are only in pole position on goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By virtue of playing first, second-placed Sheffield United will have the opportunity to go top when they take on fifth-placed Coventry City on Friday evening under the Bramall Lane lights.

Coventry have won six of their last seven under boss Frank Lampard yet the bookmakers fully expect Chris Wilder's Blades to take all three points and prompt the major change of Leeds kicking off in second place against Swansea.

Despite Coventry's fine form, Sheffield United are odds on with some firms and no bigger than 11-10 but as short as 17-20. Coventry can be backed at 11-4 whilst the draw which would still take the Blades top is on offer at 5-2.

The bookies, though, confidently expect Farke's Whites to answer Sheffield United's call by returning to winning ways themselves in Saturday's 3pm kick-off at home to 16th-placed Swansea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are very strong odds on favourites in being no bigger than 1-4 but as short as 2-11 with some firms. Swansea are a huge 14-1 to win at Elland Road whilst the draw is on offer at 21-4.

Against his former side, United’s ex-Swansea striker Joel Piroe is clear 7-2 favourite to score first, followed by another former Swans player in Dan James at 5s,

Third-placed Burnley, who are just two points behind Leeds and Sheffield United, are also expected to take another three-point haul by the bookmakers when they host Bristol City, also in a Saturday afternoon 3pm kick-off.

Despite Bristol City sitting seventh, Scott Parker's Clarets are odds-on with every firm in being no bigger than 10-13 but as short as 7-10 with some firms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bristol City are only outside of the play-offs on goal difference but can be backed at 9-2 and the draw is on offer at 5-2.It means the bookies expect the top three positions to look the same by Saturday evening.