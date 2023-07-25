Leeds United’s Championship promotion rivals suffer blow as £27m signing departs

Star Watford forward Ismaïla Sarr has completed a move to Ligue 1 club Olympique de Marseille for an undisclosed fee, in a blow to Leeds United’s possible promotion rivals.

The Hornets are among the sides being tipped to challenge for promotion next term. They have appointed ex-Barnsley and West Brom boss Valérien Ismaël as their new manager after the departure of Chris Wilder.

Leeds face Watford at Elland Road on September 23, in their eighth game of the 2023-24 Championship campaign. Sarr scored 34 goals in 131 appearances for the Hornets after joining from Rennes for a club record £27million fee in August 2019.

He netted 10 goals in 39 fixtures last term for the second-tier outfit. The Senegal international has been the persistent subject of transfer interest over the past few seasons and left Watford with just one year remaining on his deal at Vicarage Road.

A club statement confirmed: “Forward Ismaïla Sarr has completed a permanent transfer to French side Olympique de Marseille for an undisclosed fee, Watford FC confirms. The 25-year-old departs after a four-year spell in Hertfordshire, which saw him score 34 goals in 131 appearances and contribute several standout moments that will live long in Watford folklore.

“Having joined the Hornets from Marseille’s Ligue 1 rivals Stade Rennais on deadline day in August 2019 - for a record fee - Sarr scored six times during his debut season in England, including a brace in the memorable 3-0 win against runaway champions Liverpool. He won the club’s Player of the Season award for 2020/21, after scoring 13 goals to spearhead promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, before netting five times in 22 top-flight games the following campaign.

