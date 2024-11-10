Leeds United returned to winning ways on Saturday after beating Queens Park Rangers 2-0, with goals either side of half-time from Jayden Bogle and Joel Piroe ensuring all three points remained at Elland Road. Victory closed the gap on league leaders Sunderland from four points to two, renewing optimism in West Yorkshire following Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat at Millwall.

Leeds have faced the last few weeks with a raft of injury issues, with the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Largie Ramazani and Ilia Gruev all sidelined for long periods. An impressive squad depth has allowed Farke to replace those absentees with top-quality talent but once they return, the German will have some tough decisions to make across the pitch.

A fully-fit squad is a rare commodity, but the YEP has drawn up a strongest starting line-up when those current absentees return - with some difficult calls in midfield, out wide and upfront. Take a look below to see if you agree...

1 . GK: Illan Meslier Has endured a few shaky moments this season, not least at Sunderland last month, but remains the undisputed first-choice under Farke. Will hope to start making the kind of match-winning saves Leeds fans have seen in the past soon. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle Regularly looking dangerous going forward and settling in defensively, albeit not perfectly with some rash bookings and tough games. The clear first-choice ahead of Sam Byram. Photo: Gary Oakley Photo Sales

3 . CB: Joe Rodon Looking more dominant and aggressive by the week, playing all but five minutes of the Championship campaign so far. Been crucial to Leeds' excellent defensive start and only looks like missing games through suspension. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk Could easily stake a claim to be Leeds' player of the season so far, stepping into the captain's role with ease following the loss of Ethan Ampadu to injury. Stepped up with an important opener against Sheffield United recently and almost flawless defensively. Giving Max Wober no chance of a starting place. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . LB: Junior Firpo Would have started every game so far were it not for suspensions, with the 28-year-old now serving a three-match ban. Excellent going forward with three assists, and looking more stable defensively. A decision needs to be made on Firpo's future with his current contract expiring in the summer. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales