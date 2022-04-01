Leeds United's best and worse case scenario from this weekend's Premier League fixtures

All 20 Premier League teams are playing this weekend as top flight players return from international duty.

The table makes for much easier viewing for Whites fans after back-to-back wins against Norwich City and Wolves have put Leeds seven points clear of 18th-place Watford.

On Saturday at Elland Road, Jesse Marsch will want to capitalise on Southampton's poor run of results to pull further clear of the drop zone.

Though, with all of United's relegation rivals also stepping onto the pitch this weekend, Marsch's men don't have total control of where they end up in the rankings when the final whistle has blown.

Here, we take a look at the fixtures of interest this weekend and the outcomes Whites fans will be rooting for:

Liverpool v Watford - Saturday, 12.30pm

Cucho Hernandez celebrates Watford's second goal as the Hornets beat Southampton 2-1. Pic: Charlie Crowhurst.

Nobody is expecting the Hornets to emerge victorious from this game against a Liverpool side who haven't lost a Premier League game since 2021.

If Roy Hodgson's side did pull out a freak result, it wouldn't be enough to pull them out of the drop zone.

Best: Liverpool win. Worst: Watford win.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Norwich City - Saturday, 3pm

Everton celebrate Alex Iwobi's late winner in the Toffees' 1-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United. Pic: Anthony Devlin.

Both sides are winless in six Premier League games and will be desperate to change that at the Amex on Saturday.

The Canaries' need is significantly greater, with Dean Smith's side eight points adrift of safety and hoping a good result can take them into next weekend's six-pointer against Burnley on a strong footing.

As far as Leeds are concerned, the sooner any of the three relegation spots are confirmed the better.

Best: Brighton win. Worst: Norwich win.

Brentford celebrate Ivan Toney's opener during the Bees' 2-0 victory over Burnley. Pic: Catherine Ivill.

Burnley v Manchester City - Saturday, 3pm

The Clarets have three games in hand over Leeds. Claim victories in each one and the Whites will trail Burnley by one point.

It seems unlikely Sean Dyche's men will nick anything from the Premier League champions, so if Leeds can take anything from this weekend's Saints clash, they can rest a little easier.

Best: Manchester City win. Worst: Burnley win.

Leeds United v Southampton - Saturday, 3pm

Big chance for Marsch's side to put real daylight between themselves and the drop zone.

Leeds United celebrate Luke Ayling's late winner during the Whites' 3-2 Premier League victory over Wolves. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

Southampton's form has massively dropped off and, with the Elland Road crowd behind them, there's every chance that Leeds could snatch a vital win against Ralph Hassenhutl's side.

Best: Leeds win. Worst: Southampton win.

Chelsea v Brentford - Saturday 3pm

Just one point ahead of Leeds in the Premier League rankings, newcomers Brentford are at risk of relegation.

You wouldn't expect Thomas Frank's side to disrupt the Blues' run of five league wins at their place, which means there's an opportunity for Leeds to overtake the Bees this weekend.

Best: Chelsea win. Worst: Brentford win.

West Ham United v Everton - Sunday, 2pm

Everton put paid to allegations of 'crisis mode' levelled at them with a crucial win over Newcastle before the international break.

Since West Ham's defeat to Leeds in January, the East London side have gone undefeated to teams outside of the top six.

Leeds fans will be hoping their efforts against the Toffees will prove similarly fruitful, since Everton could climb a whopping four points clear of the Whites if they win all three of their games in hand.

Best: West Ham win. Worst: Everton win.

If all of the Whites’ best case scenarios come true, Leeds could end the weekend in 14th place with 32 points, 10 points clear of the drop.

If all of the Whites' worst case scenarios come true, Leeds would stay in 16th place with 29 points, but their gap to the relegation zone would shrink to four points.