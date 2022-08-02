How does Leeds United’s home attendance average compare to league rivals?

It is no secret that Leeds United are well supported club. The Whites’ fans always travel in big numbers to away matches to cheer on their team.

The Yorkshire club was out of the top division for way too long before former boss Marcelo Bielsa guided them back to the promised land a couple of years ago.

It has since been a rollercoaster of a journey in the Premier League and they nearly slipped back into the Championship last term, only to be saved on the final day of the campaign after an away win at Brentford.

Leeds are now preparing for a third year at this level, and a first full one under the guidance of American boss Jesse Marsch.

First up for them is a tricky home clash against Wolves at Elland Road this weekend.

How does their average home attendance from last season compare to other clubs in the league? Here we take a look, courtesy of WorldFootball.net:

1. Manchester United Stadium: Old Trafford Average attendance: 73,000 Photo Sales

2. Arsenal Stadium: The Emirates Average attendance: 59,800 Photo Sales

3. West Ham Stadium: London Stadium Average attendance: 58,000 Photo Sales

4. Spurs Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Average attendance: 56,500 Photo Sales