Leeds United youngster's game time lifeline amid Celtic and Rangers 'interest'

Joe Gelhardt of Leeds United has emerged as a transfer target for Celtic and Rangers

Celtic and Rangers are reportedly among the clubs said to be keen on taking Leeds United youngster Joe Gelhardt this month. Gelhardt currently finds himself on the peripheries of Daniel Farke’s first-team plans and has made just one appearance for the Whites since September.

As such, a January move has been touted with a number of outfits already showing an interest in his signature. Blackburn Rovers were linked with the former Wigan Athletic youngster over the weekend and, according to the Daily Mail, Celtic and Rangers have joined the race for the forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two clubs are locked in a title battle at the top of the Scottish Premiership and they could see Gelhardt as someone who could potentially give them an advantage over their cross-city rivals.

It’s fair to say the last couple of seasons have not gone as planned for Gelhardt. Form, confidence and consistency has deserted the 21-year-old since his breakthrough campaign in the Premier League and his status as one of the country’s brightest young players has suffered as a result.

Gelhardt failed to find the back of the net in 19 appearances for the Whites last season before joining Sunderland on loan last January and while he did find some joy in the north east, hitting three goals to help the Black Cats into the play-offs, he hasn’t been able to build on it.

So far he has made just six league outings under Daniel Farke and, unless something changes, opportunities could prove to be few and far between at Elland Road as Leeds push for Championship promotion over the next few months.