Leeds United youngster makes loan switch after impressive fresh development with Whites

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 29th Nov 2024, 17:29 BST

A Leeds youngster has sealed a loan switch after impressive recent contributions.

Young Leeds United full back Connor Ferguson has sealed a short-term loan switch after impressing amongst the Whites youngsters.

Attack-minded left-back Ferguson has made nine appearances for United’s under-21s so far this season, five of them coming in Premier League Two.

After impressing for Scott Gardner’s young Whites, the 20-year-old has now joined Vanarama National League North side Farsley Celtic on a short-term loan deal. Pav Singh’s side currently sit 19th in the league table.

A Leeds United spokesperson said: “The club would like to wish Connor well during his time at Farsley and we look forward to seeing his further development whilst away from the club.”

