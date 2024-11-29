Leeds United youngster makes loan switch after impressive fresh development with Whites
Young Leeds United full back Connor Ferguson has sealed a short-term loan switch after impressing amongst the Whites youngsters.
Attack-minded left-back Ferguson has made nine appearances for United’s under-21s so far this season, five of them coming in Premier League Two.
After impressing for Scott Gardner’s young Whites, the 20-year-old has now joined Vanarama National League North side Farsley Celtic on a short-term loan deal. Pav Singh’s side currently sit 19th in the league table.
A Leeds United spokesperson said: “The club would like to wish Connor well during his time at Farsley and we look forward to seeing his further development whilst away from the club.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.