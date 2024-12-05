A Leeds United youngster has made a fresh impact amid disappointment for a Whites defender.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United youngster Cian Coleman has again made his mark amid contrasting fortunes for three Whites men.

Republic of Ireland youth international midfielder Coleman joined National League North side Buxton on a short term loan deal in October and the switch was then extended until January last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old bagged a brilliant hat-trick in November’s 3-2 win at Scunthorpe United which took his haul to four goals and two assists since joining.

Buxton were again in action on Wednesday evening with a Derbyshire Senior Cup clash against Chesterfield in which Coleman was once again on the scoresheet in a 3-0 victory.

Coleman was one of three loaned out Leeds players in action on Wednesday night, the other pair vastly more experienced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rasmus Kristensen again started for Eintracht Frankfurt in a DFB Cup clash at RB Leipzig but the night proved one to forget for the visitors who fell to a 3-0 defeat.

Kristensen played the full 90 minutes in his 14th start for the side since joining on another season-long loan exit in July.

Jack Harrison, meanwhile, was named on the Everton bench for Wednesday night’s hosting of struggling Wolves.

Harrison was eventually brought on in the 74th minute of a 4-0 victory for Sean Dyche’s side.