Rasmus Kristensen has joined Eintracht Frankfurt from Leeds United on loan

Dino Toppmoller expects Ramus Kristensen to give Eintracht Frankfurt 'the punch they need' next season after joining on loan from Leeds United. Kristensen activated the option in his contract to leave Leeds on loan for a second straight season this week, with the Denmark international joining Frankfurt for the upcoming season.

It comes after the right-back spent last season with Serie A side AS Roma, who decided not to make a move to sign him permanently after what was an up and down campaign for him in terms of form. He still made 31 appearances for the club and he'll be looking to build on that in the Bundesliga, where he will be playing alongside Robin Koch, who completed his permanent switch to the German outfit earlier this summer.

Frankfurt finished sixth in the Bundesliga last season, meaning Kristensen will have the opportunity to play Europa League football with the club. With Frankfurt said to have a purchase clause in the deal, the 27-year-old will be keen to catch the eye and find stability after representing four different clubs in the last four seasons.

Frankfurt coach Toppmoller has high hopes for the Leeds man and he believes he might just have all the attributes needed to make a real splash at Deutsche Bank Park.

"Rasmus is a player who marches ahead with a positive charisma and inspires others," Toppmoller told Kicker. "With his mentality, leadership skills and experience, he will help us and give us the punch that we need as a group.

"We already have a lot of great footballers in the squad, now Rasmus brings a different element because he works the football a little bit more. The fans in the stadium like to see that too. We have high hopes for him, but he too has to face the competition."

Frankfurt had an interest in Kristensen before his move to Leeds in 2022 and took the opportunity to sign up when they were alerted of his availability this summer. However, he Dane still has three seasons left to run on the Elland Road contract he signed following his move from Red Bull Salzburg and it remains to be seen if he will have a future at the club.

“Today is a great day for me," Kristensen said after securing the loan deal. "I’m delighted that I’m now at Eintracht Frankfurt. I recently experienced the stadium in person at the European Championship and can’t wait to play here soon.”