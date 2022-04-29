Leeds United Women overcame jitters to claim ugly win with grit, says Whites skipper Catherine Hamill

Hamill's last-gasp header claimed all three points for the Whites after relegation-threatened FC United of Manchester fought to come from 2-0 down to draw level at Broadhurst Park.

United forward Amy Woodruff capitalised on a comedy of errors by the hosts' defence to tuck home the opener before Laura Bartup doubled Leeds' league with a delicious volley.

Manchester attacker Chelsea Flanagan was first to react after Kirsty Chambers' free-kick rebounded off the crossbar to pull one back for her side before the break.

After the interval, Bartup was gifted a gilt-edged chance to restore the Whites' two-goal cushion by a stunning through-ball by Rebekah Bass which sent the top-scorer clean through on goal but Reds' 'keeper Chloe Ainsworth got down well to save it.

In a nightmare seven-minute period, Ash Hayes scored an equaliser for Manchester and United full-back Olivia Smart was shown a red card, leaving Dan O'Hearne's side with just ten minutes and ten players to find the winner they needed to keep in the race for third place in the Division One North table.

It was Leeds captain Hamill who was the hero on the day, rising highest from a corner to head home an injury-time winner with the last kick of the game.

Leeds United Women have enjoyed a strong finish to the season. Pic: LUFC.

In her post-match remarks, the centre-back said that digging out a result when the performance wasn't quite there is a testament to her side's hard work.

"It was a good game in the end," Hamill told LUTV. "We started strong, 2-0 up, then we conceded a free kick, they ended up scoring from that and then I think just had a bit of pressure in the second half, we weren't at our best in the second half at all, which just shows that we're a hard-working team - we didn't give up and we scored it.

"It just wouldn't settle, I don't think - we were trying to.

"But I don't know what it was, maybe when they got to 2-2 it did make us a bit nervous.

Leeds United top scorer Laura Bartup. Pic: LUFC.

"We got back into it eventually but it wasn't the prettiest game - we can play a lot better but we worked hard."

With one game left to play, fourth-placed Leeds can't be caught by any teams below them in the table.

On Sunday, the Whites must beat Chester Le Street Town and hope that Durham Cestria slip up against Stockport County in order to take third place.

Hamill is pleased with how their late win at FC United of Manchester has affected the table.

Leeds United captain Catherine Hamill. Pic: LUFC.

"It's a great feeling [to secure a top four finish]," Hamill said.

"Obviously at the start of the season we did want to be a bit higher but now, to know that we've cemented the fourth place, and we want to get the third so hopefully we'll get the win on Sunday and hopefully another result goes our way as well.

"We can only do what we can do."

After a patch of inconsistent form mid-season put paid to Leeds' hopes of securing the league's sole promotion spot and advancing to the Northern Premier Division, the Whites have finished the term on a strong note, taking higher-tier Brighouse Town to the wire in the County Cup final and putting together a run of six games undefeated in the league.

Hamill reflected on the reasons behind her side's late surge.

"As a group, we get on so well - everyone gets on with each other, we're all good friends," she said.

"Maybe we just know how each other plays a bit more toward the end of the season - I know it's late, but sometimes it does take a bit of time.