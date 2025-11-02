Struggling Leeds United Premier League rivals have sacked their manager amid a huge fresh blow.

Wolves have endured a desperate start to the new season and went into Saturday’s clash at Fulham rooted to the bottom of the table on just two points after ten games played.

Things did not get any better at Craven Cottage as Wolves suffered a 3-0 defeat and the club have now sacked boss Vitor Pereira just two months after the 57-year-old signed a new three-year-deal.

Pereira was appointed as Wolves boss in December last year but the Molineux outfit are already eight points adrift of safety.