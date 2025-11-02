Leeds United's struggling Premier League rivals sack manager fresh from signing deal

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 2nd Nov 2025, 12:11 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2025, 12:24 GMT
Inside Elland Road: Brenden Aaronson praise
One of Leeds United’s struggling Premier League rivals have sacked their manager after a big fresh blow.

Wolves have endured a desperate start to the new season and went into Saturday’s clash at Fulham rooted to the bottom of the table on just two points after ten games played.

Things did not get any better at Craven Cottage as Wolves suffered a 3-0 defeat and the club have now sacked boss Vitor Pereira just two months after the 57-year-old signed a new three-year-deal.

Pereira was appointed as Wolves boss in December last year but the Molineux outfit are already eight points adrift of safety.

