The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Monday night’s dramatic victory against Sunderland.

Leeds United's late, late show against Sunderland provided Elland Road with yet more fireworks and took the Whites' unbeaten Championship run to 15 games. Recent victories have been far more comfortable but this was perhaps the most memorable of 2025 so far thanks to the manner in which the points came. Pascal Struijk's headed goals, on 78 and 95 minutes, from Joe Rothwell deliveries, broke Sunderland hearts after they led from the 32nd minute. Here's the YEP take on Monday night’s thrilling 1-0 success against the Black Cats.

Good day

Pascal Struijk

Held back from the starting XI, Struijk has had to bide his time as he returns from injury. But this was the substitute cameo of dreams for the centre-back. He was brought on for a specific reason and delivered perfectly with those two headers. The case to start him at Sheffield United and Ethan Ampadu's subsequent move back into midfield, is a compelling one.

Joe Rothwell

It did not escape the loanee's notice that there was a feeling that he was being brought in to make up numbers as a loanee from Bournemouth. He has proved beyond doubt that he was brought to Leeds to be so much more. The two crosses for Struijk's goals were perfect but he was good on the ball in open play too.

Daniel Farke

His substitutions and a tendency to wait until the 70th minute to intervene has brought flak this season so who could begrudge him a little satisfaction after his double swap proved so effective? He has Leeds ticking along quite brilliantly at the minute.

Bad day

Sunderland AFC. Having led for so long it was heartbreaking for the visitors to concede an equaliser, never mind the 95th-minute winner. Some of Regis Le Bris' men looked out on their feet towards the end as Leeds just kept probing for a winner. The quality and depth Leeds have in their squad told and that 10-point gap between the sides looks cavernous now.

Off-camera moments

Former Whites player Ian Poveda greeting ex-Blackburn Rovers team-mate Joe Rothwell and catching up with Mateo Joseph and Pascal Struijk as the two teams arrived and went out to inspect the pitch at Elland Road.

First team security supremo Martin Sykes getting a laugh from Sam Byram as they walked into Elland Road.

An animated Ethan Ampadu giving Brenden Aaronson a dig on the arm as they lined up together to start warming up.

Karl Darlow imparting some wisdom to Illan Meslier as the goalkeepers took a quick breather between sections of their warm-up routine.

World darts number one Luke Humphries popping up under the West Stand prior to the game.

Manor Solomon shooting a bemused look over his shoulder at Byram after the full-back beaned his colleague in the head with a pass intended for someone else during the possession game.

Ao Tanaka doing his now customary extra sprints after the possession game. The Japan international then seared a shot into the top corner effortlessly with very little backlift, drawing an admiring look of shock from keeper coach Ed Wootten.

Willy Gnonto helping Isaac Schmidt with his hood and snoodie combo as the pair went out to warm up during the first half.

Pascal Struijk making good natured-looking complaints to the assistant referee as the teams and officials came out for the second half.

Firpo's urgency exploding in a split second of rage as the ball went into the West Stand and was juggled by various Leeds fans trying to get hold of it to return it, only for one to hold it a second too long for the left-back's liking.

Largie Ramazani celebrating in the face of Sunderland captain Dan Neil at the full-time whistle. There had been a flashpoint in the aftermath of Leeds' winner and when the whistle went Ramazani held his arms out wide to a kneeling Neil, prompting an angry response and drawing a crowd before they were separated.

Referee Stuart Attwell having a lengthy chat with Leeds head of first team operations Matt Robertshaw on his way off. Robertshaw then went for a talk with Farke on the pitch as the players went on a lap of honour.

Pascal Struijk being summoned to go and do the post-game running with the other substitutes and asking, after his two-goal contribution, what he had to do in order to be spared it. "Score a f****** hat-trick," came the response.