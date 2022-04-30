Leeds United winger Jack Harrison is relishing the challenge of adjusting to the Jesse Marsch way

Since taking over at Elland Road in late February, Marsch has opted for a narrower style of play which forces players like Harrison inside.

The winger has been one of the players that has thrived under the American so far, scoring three goals in six starts since Marsch took the helm.

The 25-year-old is pleased that the change of manager is forcing him to develop his game.

"It's good to be challenged as a player and try and improve in different ways so I'm just trying to do that," Harrison told Sky Sports.

"It's something that I was a bit more familiar with growing up, it's been a nice change, a nice adjustment to the style of play."

On Saturday afternoon, Leeds host title-chasing Manchester City at Elland Road as their Premier League campaign enters its final five games.

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison. Pic: Stu Forster.

Harrison spent three years as a City player before the Whites made his loan switch permanent in the summer of 2021.

The Staffordshire-born player is looking forward to the challenge of facing up against his old club.

"It's always nice to play against City," Harrison said ahead of the match.

"It's nice to have that connection with the past but it's great to play against teams that and try and prove a point as well.

"I think we prepared well all week.