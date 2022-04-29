Leeds knew they would be guaranteed their place in Premier League Two Division One next term if they secured a victory and champions Manchester City beat fourth-bottom visitors Everton in another Friday night kick off.

City thumped Everton 7-0 but United squandered a host of glorious chances before and after Arsenal's sole strike as their contest at the Emirates somehow ended in a 1-1 draw.

Leeds stay third-bottom and now two points ahead of second-bottom Chelsea with two teams going down but the Blues have two more games left in which to leapfrog the Whites and survive at United's expense.

LEVELLER: Sean McGurk, right, put Leeds United's under-23s all square at Arsenal but the Whites were forced to settle for a point. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Leeds made a lightning fast start and squandered a host of chances to go in front, including within 40 seconds when Mateo Joseph seized upon a poor back pass and rounded keeper Hubert Graczyk only to then see his shot cleared off the line.

The very bright Sean McGurk and Stuart McKinstry then both flashed shots over from the edge of the box before Joseph was unable to finish off a one-on-one after another gift from the Gunners.

Woeful defending allowed Joseph in on goal from the left but the striker attempted to find the bottom left corner and saw Graczyk top his shot wide.

It took until the 25th minute for Arsenal to conjure up their first attempt as Marcelo Flores cut in from the right and fired over but only the frame of the goal denied the Gunners seconds later as a rebound off Jeremiah Mullen bounced back off the bar.

That narrow escape came after Whites 'keeper Dani Van Den Heuvel had saved from Flores, the ball hitting Mullen and then the 'bar before a follow-up was blasted over and wide.

But Arsenal made no mistake when carving Leeds open in the 33rd minute for a move that ended with Flores netting from the left after Van Den Heuvel had saved from Jack Henry-Francis.

The Whites looked to respond and Archie Gray sent a fine low cross into the box which narrowly evaded Joseph but the Gunners took a 1-0 lead into the break.

Leeds began the second half brightly but Arsenal were presented with a fine chance to double their lead when Kido Taylor-Hart was played clean through only for Leo Hjelde to make a fantastic recovery challenge.

Another fine tackle by Mullen on the same player then saved Leeds again before van Den Heuvel produced a brilliant save to tip a low drive form Mika Biereth wide.

Moments later, a fine block from Mullen denied Flores but Leeds drew level with 20 minutes left after the returning Jamie Shackleton's pass sent away Amari Miller whose cross was eventually thumped home by Sean McGurk.

Leeds should have then gone ahead within seconds of the restart after a tremendous run and pass from the excellent Lewis Bate released Joseph whose powerful effort from the middle of the area was saved.

Jospeh did finally find the net two minutes later with a lovely finish after another Bate through ball but this time he was flagged offside.

With ten minutes left, a lovely corner by Gray was headed just wide by Kenneh and a McGurk shot was then deflected wide after Van Den Heuvel had parried away a Biereth volley at the other end.

Leeds were going all out for a winner and Arsenal somehow survived in the 88th minute when a corner fell to Bate whose powerful drive from close range hit keeper Graczyk full in the face.

As part of a frantic finale, van Den Heuvel then produced another brilliant save down the other end before Mullen cleared off the line from a corner.

Then, in the 94th minute, Mullen brilliantly worked an opening on the edge of the Gunners box but walloped his attempted finish over the bar.

Leeds will now be relegated if Chelsea bag three points from their final two games, starting with Sunday afternoon's clash at tenth-placed Blackburn Rovers.

The Blues then host seventh-placed Tottenham Hotspur the following Sunday.

Chelsea could relegate Leeds with two more points depending on goal difference.

United's goal difference stands at minus five and Chelsea's at minus eight.