Level on points with Burnley but with a poorer goal difference, the Whites must get a better result from the last game of the season than their Lancashire counterparts.

Jesse Marsch's side will be relegated if they lose at the Brentford Community Stadium, and if they avoid defeat then they'll be dependent on the result at Turf Moor, where Burnley host Newcastle United, to decide their fate.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of kick-off, Leeds talisman Phillips revealed his side's aim for the crucial match.

"To go out there and play like it's our last game - which it possibly could be in the Premier League," Phillips told Sky Sports ahead of kick-off.

"We'll go out there and show what we're capable of doing - hopefully we can do that throughout the ninety minutes."

Despite the Clarets' game against Newcastle having as much say in Leeds' fate as the events in West London, Phillips insists that he will be fully concentrated on the game he's playing.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Pic: George Wood.

"The staff members will probably have a radio to listen out for the results, but I'm not too bothered about their result," the midfielder said.

"I just want to get a win for us, and hopefully that's enough."

Between Leeds and survival stands 11th-placed Brentford, who could climb higher in the Premier League rankings with a win over the relegation-threatened side.

The newly-promoted Bees have surprised opponents this term, winning an impressive 13 games, and Phillips knows the quality of their opposition.

Kalvin Phillips inspects the pitch at the Brentford Community Stadium ahead of kick-off. Pic: Ben Hoskins.

"Brentford are a great team who've done really well this season," he said. "They've got some good players."

"I think it's just about the way we play and how we can harm them.